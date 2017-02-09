Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

Officer-involved shooting at Southeast 22nd Avenue and Lafayette Street (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Southeast Portland Thursday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Portland police reported that a suspect was taken to a hospital and no officers were injured.

The shooting occurred at Southeast 22nd Avenue and Lafayette Street. Lafayette Street is closed in the area.

Police said the community does not appear to be at risk.

More details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Portland police were involved in another officer-involved shooting Thursday morning when an officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Northeast Portland.

