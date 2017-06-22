Off-road cycling park opens in Portland this weekend

Off-road cycling park in Portland (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's been more than ten years in the making, but the first phase of the Gateway Green Project is opening Saturday.

It's called the Dirt Lab. It's like a playground for cyclists.

There you'll find a jump line, a skills area, pump track, and more than two miles of trails for cyclists of all ages.

"It will be designed not just for the 24-year-old daredevil or the 12-year-old daredevil, it's going to be for all skillsets and families," said project manager Ross Swanson with Portland Parks & Rec.

Friends of Gateway Green first came up with the idea more than a decade ago.

The land is surrounded by train tracks, max lines, two interstates, and used to be a construction dump site.

But the neighborhood group saw it as a way to bring more visitors to the Gateway area.

"There wasn't anything to make people stop at Gateway instead of drive on through on the their way to Gresham or Mount Hood." said Linda Robinson with Friends of Gateway Green.

The Dirt Lab is the first phase of the Gateway Green Project and its concept is not the only thing that sets the park apart.

"It is a unique site," said Swanson. "You can't drive here."

That's right. You can only get to the park by foot or bike. It's about a half-mile walk or ride in.

But, you can drive to the Gateway Transit Center, park your car there and then hop on the I-205 pedestrian/bike path which leads you to the park.

