ODOT working to fix landslide on U.S. 26

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forescast: 2-8-17
-
Reed College student in ICU after fire
-
KGW evening forecast: 11 p.m. 2-7-17
-
Crews continue clearing U.S. 26 slide
-
Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington
-
Hundreds rally for sanctuary city status
-
Landslide shuts down Highway 224, takes out backyard
-
PDX bans large protests inside terminal
-
Teach us how to tango
-
Euthanasia drug found in recalled dog food
More Stories
-
Partial closure of westbound Highway 26 through…Feb. 7, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
Heavy rain tonight through Thursday morningFeb. 7, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
-
'Direct attack': Trump's tweet against Nordstrom…Feb. 8, 2017, 8:33 a.m.