Oaks Amusement Park in Portland shuts down same ride following Ohio State Fair accident

The Scream'n Eagle at Oaks Amusement Park (photo: oakspark.com/rides.html)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oaks Amusement Park has shut down its ride, "Scream'n Eagle," the same ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person and injuring seven others, on Wednesday night.

The ride will be shut down indefinitely as an abundance of caution, until they can determine what went wrong with the ride in Ohio, said Oaks Amusement Park Senior Manager Mary Beth Coffey.

The ride at Oaks Park is the exact same ride, even though it has a different name than the ride at the state fair in Ohio, which is named "Fire Ball."

Coffey said the situation at Oaks Park is different than the Ohio State Fair because Oaks is a stationary park. They know everyone on their maintenance staff and everything, including the rides, stays in place, in contrast to the state fair, which travels around.

