Woman, 23, hasn't been seen since Jan. 10

Nate Hanson , KGW 4:10 PM. PST January 18, 2017

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 10.

Brianna R. Judge was last seen when she left a home in Elsie, an unincorporated community in Clatsop County near Highway 26. She was wearing calf high boots, blue jeans, and a red or burgundy hooded sweatshirt.

Judge is known to frequent the Seaside, Astoria, Beaverton and Portland areas, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Judge’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 503-325-2061.

