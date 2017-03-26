Teen girl dies after log rolls on top of her at Bandon beach

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

BANDON, Ore. -- A 14-year-old girl from Eugene died Saturday after she was trapped under a log that had rolled on top of her at South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. and found the girl, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Other people at the beach were able to get the victim out from under the log. A Bandon police officer administered CPR and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the girl later died at South Coos Hospital.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department warns beach-goers to stay off logs at the beach. Some logs look small, but even the smallest ones can be waterlogged and weigh a lot. The ocean is strong enough to pick up any log and roll it.

