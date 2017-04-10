'Peeping tom' reports lead to Clatsop Co. arrest

Kirk R. Cazee, 55, has been accused of several crimes involving a 'peeping tom' in the gated community of Surf Pines, according to Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin.

ASTORIA, Ore. -- A man has been accused of several sex related crimes after reports of a 'peeping tom' in the community of Surf Pines, according to Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin.

Investigators have been working the case since January of 2016 when deputies responded to at least nine reports of a man peering into windows of the homes of girls and young women.

A break in the case came last February after a victim installed a surveillance camera that led to the arrest of Kirk R. Cazee, 55, who lives in Surf Pines. He was accused at the time of second-degree criminal trespass.

No charges were brought forth following that arrest but deputies continued their investigation with evidence seized during the February arrest. The new evidence showed Cazee had been recording activities in the bedrooms and homes of the victims, he said.

Investigators also found child pornography videos and images in Cazee's possession. It's not known at this time if Cazee had contact with anyone depicted in them, he said.

A grand jury then indicted Cazee on April 6, Bergin said. He was taken into custody a day later and his home searched.

A search warrant was also served at a Portland home where Cazee lives part-time while working at an unspecified Clackamas area hospital.

Police found "a substantial amount of digital media and other items" of potential evidence, the sheriff said.

Clatsop authorities are working closely with the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cazee has been charged with five counts of first-degree invasion of privacy; eight counts of second-degree invasion of privacy; five count of using a child in a sexually explicit display; 20 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse; four counts of second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of stalking.

The case remains open and further charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, 503-325-8635.

