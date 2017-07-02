Paraglider dies after crashing in Oregon

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A paraglider has died after crashing at Cape Lookout State Park in Oregon.

The victim, 53-year-old Clifton W. Westin of Corvallis, died on Saturday.

The Oregon State Police say he apparently launched in a paraglider from a cliff overlooking the beach but failed to take flight. He landed on some rocks and waves quickly took him out to sea.

Using a helicopter and a motor boat, the U.S. Coast Guard recovered Westin and attempted lifesaving measures, but he could not be revived.

