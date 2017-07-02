KGW
Close

Paraglider dies after crashing in Oregon

KGW 11:50 AM. PDT July 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — A paraglider has died after crashing at Cape Lookout State Park in Oregon.

The victim, 53-year-old Clifton W. Westin of Corvallis, died on Saturday.

The Oregon State Police say he apparently launched in a paraglider from a cliff overlooking the beach but failed to take flight. He landed on some rocks and waves quickly took him out to sea.

Using a helicopter and a motor boat, the U.S. Coast Guard recovered Westin and attempted lifesaving measures, but he could not be revived.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Paraglider injured in Ore. Coast crash

KGW

Springfield man hurt in paraglider crash


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories