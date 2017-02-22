Missing Lincoln City woman's SUV found; tips sought

Lynette Propst (Photo: KGW)

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – Police are asking for tips from the public as authorities search for a missing Lincoln City woman whose car was found in Rocky Creek State Park.

Lynette Propst, 60, was last contacted by text message on Feb. 19. She was reported missing to Lincoln City police on Feb. 21.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies found Propst’s Nissan Pathfinder at the park. A note in the window said the SUV had broken down and the driver would return for it soon, according to Oregon State Police.

Sheriff's deputies, Depoe Bay firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for Propst, but she has not been found.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 113 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

OSP is asking for information from the public that may lead searchers to Propst or any witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-375-3555.

