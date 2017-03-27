Man linked to gun in Seaside officer's killing sentenced to 12 years

Flowers set up to honor Jason Goodding in Seaside (Photo: Pat Dooris)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A felon whose pistol was used in the February 2016 slaying of a Seaside police sergeant has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Jamie Lee Jones had previously pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed methamphetamine with intent to sell and had a firearm while selling heroin.

Investigators say Phillip Ferry stole a gun from Jones and used it to kill Sgt. Jason Goodding. The sergeant's fellow officer returned fire, killing Ferry.

Jones apologized Monday, telling U.S. District Judge Michael Simon that his heart goes out to Goodding's family. He says the use of his gun to kill a police officer is a nightmare that haunts him every day.

Sgt. Jason Goodding. (Photo: Amanda Foley)

© 2017 KGW-TV