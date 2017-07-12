Cannon Beach tables idea of timed parking spaces

Cannon Beach (Photo: Suzy Bernards)

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Cannon Beach has tabled a proposal to add time limits to parking spaces in the beach town's core shopping area after concerns from business owners and residents.

The Daily Astorian reports that the City Council took the action Monday night after hearing feedback from constituents.

Council members had suggested a pilot program to see if a three-hour limit on spaces in a certain area of the downtown would increase turnover in parking spots. More than 100 business owners and residents signed a petition opposing the idea, saying timed spaces could hurt tourism revenue and create more congestion.

The newspaper reports that further discussion of parking solutions will not resume until after the summer tourist season.

