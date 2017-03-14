TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Neighbors against demolition of historic home
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Four-car crash in downtown Portland
-
Winter weather driving tips
-
Rain, failing retaining walls could cause landslides
-
Hazelnut Grove homeless camp receives upgrades
-
McMinnville teen to be tried as adult in murder case
-
Portland teen wants stricter rules for pot ads
-
Girls basketball team catches thieves in act
More Stories
-
Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing, seen boarding MAX trainMar 14, 2017, 5:29 a.m.
-
Anarchist group repairing Portland potholesMar 14, 2017, 7:46 a.m.
-
Vancouver boy, 4, dies after anesthesia used in…Mar 13, 2017, 5:49 p.m.