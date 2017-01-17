Dead baby found with homeless mom at Portland bus stop

Black awareness ribbon on gray background. Mourning symbol, copy space. (Photo: oatawa, oatawa)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A homeless woman, possibly mentally ill, was found in a Southeast Portland TriMet stop with a newborn baby baby that had apparently been stillborn, according to a report in Willamette Week.

The pair were found early in the morning on Jan. 9 near SE Powell Boulevard and SE 92nd Avenue in the midst of a severe cold spell. Four people have been found frozen to death on the streets this year in Portland.

Willamette Week reported that it obtained a police report about the baby and mother.

Barefoot and partially clothed, she told the man she had a baby, opening her coat to show him. Police were called. In a later interview with police, the woman had difficulty describing basic questions about herself.

While initial texts by emergency responders and staff at the hospital suggested the baby was alive, state medical examiner Dr. Karen Gunson ruled after an autopsy that the baby was stillborn.

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson told KGW that the death did not appear to be weather-related and no criminal investigation was planned. He told Willamette Week that police did not report the baby's death to the public until a cause of death was determined. With Gunson's ruling, the case is closed, he told the weekly.

