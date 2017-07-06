KGW
New swimming beach opens next week in Portland

New downtown swimming beach about to open

Keely Chalmers , KGW 6:43 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Soon the city of Portland will have a brand new swimming beach.

Poet's Beach marks the city's first designated swim area on the Willamette. It officially opens to the public on July 12.

It's located near the base of the Marquam Bridge on the west side of the Willamette. A floating line will indicate the area that is safe to swim in.

When the beach officially opens, it will be staffed with lifeguards. There will also be life jackets available for swimmers to borrow.

This is a pilot project, but some hope it will become permanent.

"For us this is really exciting… it symbolizes all the more access that's going to be coming," said Willie Levenson with the Human Access Project.

The beach will also have park hosts, picnic tables and port-a-potties.

