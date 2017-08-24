New north-south bikeway completed in Portland

New signal light and lane markings at SE Stark Street

PORTLAND, ORE. – A new route for cyclists is a 9.2 mile run serving north-south travelers. The “20’s Bikeway” is a much needed connection between Southeast and Northeast Portland.

The route is mostly along neighborhood greenways, as the city calls them, that include 20 miles per hour speed limits, sharrow markings and speed bumps.

There are also more than a dozen crosswalk improvements at busy cross streets like Burnside, Glisan and Stark that are good for cyclists and pedestirans.

Kerns Neighborhood Association Chair Jay Harris said the city did it right.

“PBOT came and involved us in the process early on and not just in a token way but they took our feedback and comments and incorporated them imagine that, fantastic,” said Harris.

Some improvements at intersections include new green paint to mark cyclists’ routes, center median islands and signal lights.

“Especially over on Burnside, it’s really hard to cross over on this road and even when I used to ride over on 28th it’s hard because you’ve got the parked cars, the moving cars and what not and (the bikeway) is a lot more protected and a lot more enjoyable ride,” said cyclist Terrence Jones.

PBOT has a map of the 20’s Bikeway so you can plan your trip.

