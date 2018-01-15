New drone video shows a crack on Rattlesnake Ridge in Yakima County continues to grow as a slow moving landslide threatens the area.

The video from Steven Mack, originally reported by the Yakima Herald, was shot Sunday.

The crack emerged in October, and the landslide has grown to cover an area of about 20 acres. The slide is moving at about 1.6 feet per week, which has been consistent since December 20, according to a Washington Department of Geological Resources spokesman.

Related: All residents in high-risk Rattlesnake Ridge area evacuated

Yakima County and the city of Union Gap have declared a disaster in the wake of the slide. However, state geologists don’t expect a landslide event until sometime between late January and early March.

Previous drone footage from Mack showed the slide area on Rattlesnake Ridge on January 1.

© 2018 KING-TV