Neighbors say rush hour spilling onto their narrow street

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It seems like traffic is getting worse and patience on the road is getting shorter. Now some people are saying rush hour is spilling over into residential neighborhoods.

People living on one windy boulevard between Germantown Road and Highway 30 say they can't handle it anymore.

“You just can't rely on what Google is telling you all the time,” said Dan Allen, who thinks traffic apps are sending rush hour commuters through his neighborhood.

“It's a one-way road being used as a two-way road,” agreed his neighbor Kevin O'Connell.

Allen says his wife nearly lost her dog walking on the narrow street with no sidewalks.

“The car came around the corner so fast she literally had to yank the dog out of the road by the neck,” said Allen. “The car never even slowed down.”

Beyond the obvious hazards of a narrow, curvy road, neighbors say road rage is now right outside their front door.

“They’ll honk the horn and yell out of the window,” said Allen.

“One lady bumped a car going too fast and the guy jumped out with a knife,” said O’Connell.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already done a lot to slow things down on Harbor Boulevard. Speed bumps were installed and the speed limit was lowered to 15 mph. There is also a sign saying no trucks are allowed.

But spokesperson John Brady says rush hour spilling into neighborhoods might be a symptom of a bigger problem.

“The fact of the matter is if we all stay in our cars we are going to choke on congestion,” said Brady.

He says the city hopes to mitigate traffic by supplying other options.

“Like transit, or biking, or walking, so we are working on the transportation infrastructure to improve that.”

The people who live on this road don't see the problem going away anytime soon.

“It has gotten bad and nobody cares,” said O’Connell.

The city was out collecting data for road volume and speed the last few days. Brady says the city will examine if a no turn sign is warranted.

