Neighbors help rescue Wilsonville man hanging over edge of embankment

Neighbors help secure a man hanging over an embankment (Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Neighbors may have prevented a Wilsonville man from suffering serious injuries after he fell down a steep embankment Saturday afternoon.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the man fell down the embankment just after 3 p.m. but managed to grab ahold of a tree limb hanging over the edge.

Neighbors then created a human ladder to reach the man and wrapped ropes around to prevent him from falling further, TVF&R said.

They then called TVF&R crews who were able to use an access road at the bottom of an embankment to set up a ladder and reach the man. Crews placed a harness around him and lowered him using a rope system.

Thanks to the help from neighbors and firefighters, the man was able to walk away with no injuries.

Neighbors help secure Wilsonville man who fell down an embankment (Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

