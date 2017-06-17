Neighbors help rescue Wilsonville man hanging over edge of embankment

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Neighbors may have prevented a Wilsonville man from suffering serious injuries after he fell down a steep embankment Saturday afternoon.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the man fell down the embankment just after 3 p.m. but managed to grab ahold of a tree limb hanging over the edge.
Neighbors then created a human ladder to reach the man and wrapped ropes around to prevent him from falling further, TVF&R said.
They then called TVF&R crews who were able to use an access road at the bottom of an embankment to set up a ladder and reach the man. Crews placed a harness around him and lowered him using a rope system.
Thanks to the help from neighbors and firefighters, the man was able to walk away with no injuries.
