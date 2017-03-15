Navasota Train Death Vigil

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Anarchists patch potholes around city
-
Huge landslide on Burnside knocks vehicle off road
-
Sky8: Car trapped in Burnside landslide
-
Teacher accused of possessing meth, heroin
-
Missing girl found in abandoned home
-
Know your rights: What you can do during a traffic stop.
-
Two people found dead in Clackamas County
-
State lawmakers consider voting changes
More Stories
-
Suspect charged with murder in Clackamas County…Mar 15, 2017, 8:47 p.m.
-
Trump's first budget proposal uses dramatic cuts to…Mar 15, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Part of West Burnside expected to be closed through ThursdayMar 15, 2017, 7:49 a.m.