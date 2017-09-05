Multnomah Falls Lodge threatened by wildfire

Multnomah Falls Lodge - Photo courtesy of Jim Ryan/The Oregonian/OregonLive (Photo: Multnomah Falls Lodge - Photo courtesy of Jim Ryan/The Oregonian/OregonLive)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Flames from the Eagle Creek Fire have been moving toward the iconic Multnomah Falls Lodge, but it had not seen any fire damage as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters protected the lodge overnight, while building managers cleared out old paintings and other historical pieces.



Five ladder trucks sprayed foam on the building and doused the surrounding area in water. Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said protecting the lodge is a top priority.

"It's pretty surreal to see that area on fire," he said. "You see fire above and working its way through those area where those beautiful falls are, and it's pretty heartbreaking. But I know that our crews worked hard to protect the lodge."

Tuesday morning he said the lodge was still threatened.

At Multnomah Falls. Flames are really close to the lodge. The lodge itself isn't burning, per @MultCoSO. pic.twitter.com/SXCElPLE7m — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) September 5, 2017

