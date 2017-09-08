Multiple rallies planned Sunday in downtown Portland

Demonstrators clash at the Portland Waterfront during the 'Freedom Rally' on June 30, 2017. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Several demonstrations are planned for Sunday in downtown Portland and police say there will be a “significant law enforcement presence.”

Queer Liberation Front is planning an event called “Shut Down White Supremacy,” scheduled for noon at the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Waterfront Park.

The event is in response to a planned 2 p.m. rally by the conservative group Patriot Prayer at the same location. Patriot Prayer has organized an event called "Peaceful Portland Freedom March."

Joey Gibson, who founded Patriot Prayer, says the group is about freedom in general and freedom of speech. Some of Gibson's rallies have been criticized for attracting known white supremacists from around the country.

Police say they are aware of the planned events and officers will be on hand to “provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment,” according to a news release.

The group Portland Stands United Against Hate has been issued a permit for a street march, police said.

Police are warning demonstrators that bringing weapons or items that could be used as weapons to the events will result in an arrest and criminal charges.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said his office was working closely with police to ensure the safety of all who attend the events.

Wheeler issued the following statement Friday:

“On Sunday, Portland will find itself – once again – in the middle of national events, as demonstrators and counter-demonstrators converge on our city. This is not the first set of demonstrations in Portland. This will not be the last. But how we conduct ourselves as a community will send a message about our city to the rest of the nation.

“Portland rejects racism, bigotry, and xenophobia. We reject white supremacy. Messages of hate are not welcome in Portland. We have seen – far too often – how these words of hate can quickly turn to acts of violence. Portland also rejects violence.

“Around the country, we’ve seen demonstrations that have involved arrests and illegal acts. My hope is that we are better than that. We can do it better. We can do it the Portland way. In Portland we celebrate diversity, we stand up for others, we promote unity, and we practice non-violence.

“Over recent weeks, my office has worked closely with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as state, local and federal officials, on plans to protect the safety of everyone who chooses to demonstrate on Sunday. Portland Police will focus on ensuring that people’s right for freedom of expression and speech is protected. However, illegal behavior is not acceptable.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence. We will not tolerate vandalism. We will not tolerate criminal behavior. I call on everyone who plans on demonstrating here Sunday to do so peacefully, to help ensure that everyone goes home safely.”

