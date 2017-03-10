Multiple people injured in four-car crash in downtown Portland

Four car crash on Southwest Naito Parkway (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multiple people were injured in a four-car crash in downtown Portland late Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police tweeted the crash occurred on Southwest Naito Parkway at Market Street. One of the cars rolled, according to spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Multiple injuries after four-car crash on SW Naito Parkway at Market Street. Traffic affected in area for some time. #pdxtraffic — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 11, 2017

Portland Fire & Rescue said two people had to be extricated from one of the cars.

PF&R crews at scene of vehicle crash with entrapped victims. 2 people extricated from accident involving 4 vehicles. @PBOTinfo avoid area — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 11, 2017

The conditions of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

