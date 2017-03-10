KGW
Multiple people injured in four-car crash in downtown Portland

Four-car crash in downtown Portland

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:18 PM. PST March 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multiple people were injured in a four-car crash in downtown Portland late Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police tweeted the crash occurred on Southwest Naito Parkway at Market Street. One of the cars rolled, according to spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Portland Fire & Rescue said two people had to be extricated from one of the cars.

The conditions of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

