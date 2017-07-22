Multi-acre fire damages several structures in Sublimity

Multi-acre fire in Sublimity (Photo: Viewer photo)

SUBLIMITY, Ore. – A fire burned at least five acres Saturday morning and damaged multiple structures in Sublimity.

No one was hurt, although a cat was burned and a few quail died, according to Sublimity Fire.

The fire, which has been contained, was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. A total 15 agencies and 47 units responded.

A vacant house, several sheds, a barn, cleaning mill, and numerous vehicles were damaged. Crews are still working to determine the full damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos: Fire burns farmland in Sublimity

