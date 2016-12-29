Mount Vernon officer says first word since shooting

SEATTLE - Wounded Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry said his first word since he was shot several weeks ago.

McClaughry said, “Ouch” when nurses turned him over in his hospital bed, according to a Facebook post from McClaughry’s daughter.

McClaughry continues to breath well on his own, and his head trauma injuries continue to improve. His daughter wrote that the swelling and purple coloration around his eyes has gone down, although his right eye has remained “swollen and saggy.”

The update comes two days after McClaughry’s daughter posted that he was breathing independently.

McClaughry is a 31-year veteran of the force. He was shot while responding to a call about another shooting Dec. 15. One man and two teens have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Read the full update on McClaughry’s condition from his daughter:

My dad is still doing well. He is breathing well on his own and he even said his first word yesterday! He said "ouch" when the nurses turned him. He apparently is still saying that today as turning him hurts but it was great to hear a word. He has a LOT of recovery on his plate and a long road ahead but each day is more encouraging as the next. We are a little concerned for his right eye as it is a bit swollen and saggy. Hopefully he doesn't have any permanent damage to that eye. He suffered pretty severe trauma to his head and when that happens the blood rushes to the eyes. They were so purple and huge, it was pretty shocking but the swelling has gone down and they are not purple anymore. The right eye is worse to because we believe he landed on that one.



Well wishes also go out to OSP officer Nic Cederberg. I heard that he is actually awake and speaking which is truly a Christmas miracle! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends from ours.

