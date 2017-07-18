Motorcyclist injured after crash with school bus in North Portland

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he collided with a school bus in North Portland early Tuesday morning.

There were no passengers on the school bus. The driver was not hurt.

The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. on North Lagoon Avenue near Basin Avenue.

Portland police said the motorcyclist suffered traumatic, life-threatening injuries.

Medics rushed the man to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Police closed North Lagoon Avenue in the area while they investigate the cause of the crash.

