Motorcyclist from Hillsboro killed in crash near Sisters

Motorcyclist from Hillsboro was killed in a crash on Highway 20 (Photo: Oregon State Police)

SISTERS, Ore. – A motorcyclist from Hillsboro was killed in a crash west of Sisters Friday evening.

The motorcyclist, who was 30 years old, was heading eastbound on Highway 20, near milepost 93, when at around 5 p.m. a westbound car drifted across the centerline and the two vehicles collided, according to Oregon State Police.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, died while being taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Los Angeles man, and his two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash, police said.

