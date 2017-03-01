Mother of Quanice Hayes seeks answers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Truck goes flying during high speed chase
-
Camera shows burglar inside Vancouver home for sale
-
City tries new traffic change in Pearl District
-
Small tremor events beneath Seattle
-
Gov. Brown discusses ACA and immigration
-
Democratic reaction to Trump's speech
-
Expert calls Vancouver shooting 'excessive'
-
WWII Boeing B-17 plane takes flight
-
Portland Dining Month starts today!!
More Stories
-
Vancouver family says real estate agent burglarized homeMar. 1, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
4 children die in southern Oregon house fireMar. 1, 2017, 1:19 p.m.
-
Gov. Kate Brown to Trump: Hands off Oregon legal pot bizMar. 1, 2017, 4:21 p.m.