Mother of abandoned infant charged

A yard in Lakewood, Wash., where police say a 3-month-old boy was abandoned, April 3, 2017. (Credit: KING)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A woman who police say abandoned her 5-month-old baby south of Tacoma made her first court appearance Thursday.



Jessica Hanson was booked into Pierce County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of child abandonment. She was charged with child abandonment in the second degree. Hanson pled not guilty. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Jessica Hanson charged with child abandonment for allegedly leaving 3 month old son on Lakewood lawn. pic.twitter.com/qWNSb8mSuE — Jenna Hanchard (@JennaHanchardK5) April 6, 2017

The infant was found early Monday lying in the grass in a yard in Lakewood by someone walking in the area.



The boy was not injured. Police say the mother contacted them from St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood where she was being treated, after seeing a news report about the baby.



She told police she was on drugs and thought someone was chasing her when she left the infant in a front yard, hoping someone would find him.

Police say the boy's father told them he was not aware the child had been abandoned. He was booked into jail on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.



The baby was taken to a hospital and placed in protective state custody.

