Morrison Bridge closed due to malfunction during lift

Morrison Bridge closed due to malfunction (Photo: Keith Biggs)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Morrison Bridge is temporarily closed after a malfunction during a bridge lift Thursday night.

The malfunction occurred at around 9:30 p.m. The east leaf of the lift was not closing following the lift. There is no estimated time for when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use the Burnside and Hawthorne bridges until the problem is fixed.

