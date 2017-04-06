KGW
Close

Morrison Bridge closed due to malfunction during lift

KGW 10:12 PM. PDT April 06, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Morrison Bridge is temporarily closed after a malfunction during a bridge lift Thursday night.

The malfunction occurred at around 9:30 p.m. The east leaf of the lift was not closing following the lift. There is no estimated time for when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use the Burnside and Hawthorne bridges until the problem is fixed.

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories