Politicians, protesters march at PDX in opposition to Trump's immigration policies

Protesters march through Portland International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: KGW-TV on Facebook)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds of people, including several prominent Oregon politicians, gathered to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban at Portland International Airport on Sunday.

Sunday's protest, called the NO BAN NO WALL march on the event's Facebook page, started at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. at the Portland airport.

The group's Facebook page said the protest is to "join us for a show of solidarity against racist and ethnic travel bans. A commitment to non-violence and a willingness to be counted is essential." Five hundred people said they would attend and more than 1,000 said they were interested in attending.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were in attendance at the protest.

Merkley, in a tweet, invited citizens to join him "in the fight to uphold our core values of liberty and justice for ALL."

Protesting at #PDX airport at 2pm PT. Join me in the fight to uphold our core values of liberty and justice for ALL. https://t.co/4dyaZyvMjZ — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 29, 2017

Heading to @flypdx to join protest! — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 29, 2017

Portland's Resistance leader Gregory McKelvey also tweeted he would be there.

Airport today. 2 PM. I'll see you there. pic.twitter.com/HuASaW1E8A — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) January 29, 2017

This marks the second day of protests at the Portland airport in opposition to President Trump's executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Mulsim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

