Homeless advocates shut down Portland City Council meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Homeless activists shut down a Portland city council meeting this morning.

They were there seeking more help for the mentally ill homeless, citing a stillborn baby and a mentally ill mother found at a TriMet bus storm during frigid weather earlier this month.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he would meet with them after the council meeting, and that they needed to leave the chamber.

Other activists demanding that Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman be fired have promised more protests unless he is removed.

A Facebook page for a group of protesters threatened action, including blocked bridges, if their demand was not met by midnight Tuesday.

"I just want to remind the mayor the message that he is governing by our consent, and we do not consent to being gassed and if he doesn't do something about it we're gonna do something about it," said Jacob Burero of the Direct Action Alliance.

The planned to gather at 8 a.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square and march to City Hall, but no one appeared at the appointed time. There were scattered reports of a handful of protesters in different areas of the city Wednesday morning so no large organized groups were seen.

