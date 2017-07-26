More about men killed in explosion and fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Builder puts several tiny structures on lot
-
Two dead in North Portland home explosion
-
Pot shops and liquor stores stocking up for eclipse crowd
-
Man charged in two attacks on women
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Home prices in Northwest lead the nation
-
Checking on Washington's distracted driving law
-
Flights and rental cars booked for eclipse
-
Business park frustrated by homeless camps
-
TriMet ponders tougher rules for violent passengers
More Stories
-
Local transgender, military communities shaken,…Jul 26, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Homeless man assaults couple at Poet's Beach, police sayJul 26, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Boil water notice for some Tualatin Valley Water…Jul 26, 2017, 4:57 p.m.