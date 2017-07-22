Monmouth woman killed in head-on crash

Monmouth woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 99W (Photo: Oregon State Police)

MONMOUTH, Ore. – A Monmouth woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 99W early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at milepost 67, south of Monmouth. Oregon State Police said a Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Ashlee Lewis was southbound. She was delivering papers with 57-year-old Cherlyn Lewis.

A Toyota Corolla driven by 20-year-old Joshua Berry was northbound when for an undetermined reason the two vehicles collided on the northbound shoulder, police said.

Cherlyn Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashlee Lewis and Berry were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was partially closed for about 4.5 hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

