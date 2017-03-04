Money questions raised following Women's March in Portland

Women's March on Portland (Photo: Will Coca)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - State officials say they're looking into allegations that thousands of dollars in donations brought in by the Women's March in Portland are missing.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a story on Friday that officials with the Oregon Department of Justice stop short of saying an investigation has been launched.

The January march drew up to 100,000 participants to downtown Portland.

But in the weeks following, organizers have begun to fight publicly over potential missing donations.

It's not clear how much money the event took in through donations and T-shirt sales.

Lead organizer Margaret Jacobsen says PDX Trans Pride is holding at least $22,000 from T-shirt sales.

PDX Trans Pride's Rebekah Katherine Brewis told the newspaper that allegations that her group is keeping the money "are absolutely unfounded."

