Monday rally protesting actions of ICE agents could draw large crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. -- About 400 people have committed to attend a rally in Portland on Monday afternoon protesting the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The rally begins at 4:30 p.m. outside the Immigration Customs Enforcement Office at 4310 Southwest Macadam Avenue in Portland. It's scheduled to end at 6 p.m.
ICE out of #Oregon! March 6, 2017 4:30-6 PM in #Portland. Protest ICE's campaign of terror. #Resistance continues. https://t.co/9LSE9NnU6K pic.twitter.com/ONVKJvfFF1— WomensMarchPDX (@WomenMarchPDX) March 5, 2017
Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio are hosting the event. As of about 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Facebook page for the rally has 399 people committed to attend and 2,400 interested.
The description of the event on Facebook says the rally is "to protest the ... ICE campaign of terror in Oregon. Since Trump took office ICE agents have been terrorizing our community at courthouses, neighborhoods, workplaces and many other locations."
This is the second rally protesting the actions of ICE agents in Portland in the past week. Last Monday, several hundred activists staged a rally at the a building of the federal immigration agency.
