Louise Linton, the newlywed wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, merely wanted to boast about her trip to Kentucky.

"Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolanmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa," Linton wrote as the caption for her post, which included a photo of her disembarking from a government plane with her husband.

Linton was soon the target of some Internet criticism.

"Glad we could pay your little getaway. #deplorable," Jenni Miller, or @jennimiller29, wrote.

That drew Linton's ire. Instead of ignoring the comment, she replied, with a focus on her and her husband's own wealth and position.

"Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes or self sacrifice?" Linton wrote. "I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice every year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours."

Linton then called the commenter "adorably out of touch" and "passive aggressive."

Linton's Instagram account is now set to private.

Miller told The New York Times that she would have written back a "very snide Marie Antoinette joke" if Linton hadn't changed her account settings.

"I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer -- all those things," Miller said.

Linton is a Scottish-American actress. She married Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and film producer, in June.

After Linton's response led to some outcry and more criticism on social media, a Treasury Department official told Bloomberg that Linton was reimbursing the government for transportation costs when she travels with her husband.

