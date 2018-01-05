Woman, 67, reported missing in Milwaukie

Virginia Salinas (Photo: Milwaukie police)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Milwaukie Friday afternoon.

Virginia Salinas was last seen at noon when she checked into the Edwards Center, located at 4827 SE International Way. Salinas has several learning disabilities and takes classes at the center, Milwaukie police said.

After checking in, Salinas walked away in an unknown direction, police said.

Salinas was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic woman. She was last seen wearing a blue or tan heavy winter jacket and a stocking cap.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.

