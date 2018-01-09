Missing teenage girl may be in Gresham or downtown Portland

Harmony Martz (photo: Gresham Police Department)

GRESHAM, Ore. — A 16-year-old girl has not been seen since she left a family member's home on Friday evening.

Gresham police are asking for the public's help to find Harmony Martz. She left a house around Southeast 178th and Southeast Division Street at 6 p.m. on Friday. She took a backpack of clothes and a TriMet pass with her. Her cell phone has been turned off since she left.

Police say she could be in the Gresham area or the downtown Portland area, where she has friends.

Martz is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that comes down to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word Pink written on it, blue jeans and brown Uggs boots.

If you know where she is, please call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333, or if she is in danger, please call 911.

