Gresham teen last seen Jan. 1 reported missing

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:09 PM. PST January 12, 2018

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 13-year-old boy who ran away from his Gresham home on Jan. 1.

Dylan Gibson suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury and functions at a 13-year-old level but has other underlying conditions that need to be supervised, Gresham police said.

Dylan was described as 5-foot-4 and weighing 143 pounds.

Anyone with information about Dylan’s whereabouts should call 911.
 

