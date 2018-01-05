Gresham man with medical issues reported missing

Alvin Nelson (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 44-year-old man who was reported missing in Gresham Friday afternoon.

Alvin Nelson was last at his home at around 3:30 p.m. Gresham police said Nelson has medical problems. He is in a power mobility scooter and is known to use TriMet, police said.

Nelson was described as a 5-foot-5, 174-pound white man. He was last seen wearing a gray Seahawks hat, a red plaid flannel jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or 911 if necessary.



