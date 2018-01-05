KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Gresham man with medical issues reported missing

Nate Hanson , KGW 8:28 PM. PST January 05, 2018

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 44-year-old man who was reported missing in Gresham Friday afternoon.

Alvin Nelson was last at his home at around 3:30 p.m. Gresham police said Nelson has medical problems. He is in a power mobility scooter and is known to use TriMet, police said.

Nelson was described as a 5-foot-5, 174-pound white man. He was last seen wearing a gray Seahawks hat, a red plaid flannel jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or 911 if necessary.
 

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories