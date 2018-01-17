Beaverton teen found safe

Yelena Gangelhoff (Photo: Beaverton police)

UPDATE:

Yelena's family says she was found safe in Oregon City Wednesday evening.

Original story:

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 14-year-old Beaverton girl who went missing on Wednesday.

Yelena Gangelhoff left school early on Wednesday, returned home, then left again, Beaverton police said.

She was described as 5-foot-2 with brown hair and green eyes. She may have a purple bike with her, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.

