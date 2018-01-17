KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Beaverton teen found safe

KGW 10:25 PM. PST January 17, 2018

UPDATE:

Yelena's family says she was found safe in Oregon City Wednesday evening.

 

Original story:

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 14-year-old Beaverton girl who went missing on Wednesday.

Yelena Gangelhoff left school early on Wednesday, returned home, then left again, Beaverton police said.

She was described as 5-foot-2 with brown hair and green eyes. She may have a purple bike with her, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories