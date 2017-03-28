KGW
Missing woman last seen in Hood River nearly two weeks ago

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:42 PM. PDT March 28, 2017

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Hood River nearly two weeks ago.

Holly Lester, 27, has spent the last several months hitchhiking with a man and together they were trying to get to the Olympia-Seattle area via Portland to be with family and friends, according to Hood River police.

On March 15, Lester traveled to Hood River from the Portland area with two men in a burgundy van, police said. She was last seen at a Hood River Safeway at 7:30 p.m. that day.

Lester is about 5-foot-2 with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt style jacket, a black long-sleeve dress, a bright colored scarf, black pants, oversized boots, and blue glasses.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts should call Hood River police at 541-387-5257.

