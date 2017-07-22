Missing teen last seen in Portland, may be traveling to Las Vegas

Angelic Davis (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help with finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Portland.

Law enforcement believes Angelic Davis may be with an unknown man traveling to Las Vegas.

She was last seen in Portland on Thursday.

Angelic has a tattoo on her stomach, nose, navel, and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

