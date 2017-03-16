KGW
Missing 65-year-old Gresham woman found safe

KGW 10:40 AM. PDT March 16, 2017

UPDATE: Beverly Pearson has been found safe and returned home. Original story below.

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Police are asking the public to help find a 65-year-old Gresham woman who has been missing since early Thursday morning.

Beverly Pearson suffers from dementia. She was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Southeast 1st in Gresham. She reportedly left her home on foot around midnight.

Pearson is white, 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She is likely wearing a long gray coat.

If you see Pearson, please call the non-emergency BOEC line at 503-823-3333.

