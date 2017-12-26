KGW
Meyers Leonard's dog Bella dies, Blazers fans send condolences

KGW 2:47 PM. PST December 26, 2017

Portland Trail Blazers’ center Meyers Leonard on Tuesday shared that his dog Bella has died.

Bella died at four years old after a reported battle with cancer and kidney failure.

“I’m not sure words could ever describe how much you meant to us. You were truly an amazing dog that brought us nothing but pure joy and happiness,” Leonard wrote about his dog on Twitter.

Bella appeared often in Leonard’s social media posts, including a memorable tweet before Leonard’s wedding asking fans to retweet him to allow Bella to be part of the ceremony.

The Trail Blazers organization and fans sent messages of condolences and support.

