Meyers Leonard and his dog Bella. (Photo: Meyers Leonard/Twitter)

Portland Trail Blazers’ center Meyers Leonard on Tuesday shared that his dog Bella has died.

Bella died at four years old after a reported battle with cancer and kidney failure.

“I’m not sure words could ever describe how much you meant to us. You were truly an amazing dog that brought us nothing but pure joy and happiness,” Leonard wrote about his dog on Twitter.

Our baby Bella is gone to a better place now. 2/18/13 - 12/25/17. I’m not sure words could ever describe how much you meant to us. You were truly an amazing dog that brought us nothing but pure joy and happiness. We will love you forever Bella. RIP baby girl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I8vLoMBW27 — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) December 26, 2017

Bella appeared often in Leonard’s social media posts, including a memorable tweet before Leonard’s wedding asking fans to retweet him to allow Bella to be part of the ceremony.

Okay everyone I NEED your HELP!! My fiancée has agreed that if I get 3,000+ Retweets Bella gets to be in our wedding! pic.twitter.com/HTaw2emuzs — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) July 13, 2015

The Trail Blazers organization and fans sent messages of condolences and support.

We send our condolences to @MeyersLeonard11 and family following the loss of their Bella. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/SGG0s47j87 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 26, 2017

