Mayor tweets over protesters at his home

PORTLAND, ORE. -- Protesters camped out at the home of Porrtland Mayor Ted Wheeler departed about 1 a.m. Friday, after spending the 2nd night in a row on the sidewalk by his front yard. Protesters made some noise and disrupted the neighborhood. Police officers worked to control the situation the past two night, at times having mulitple units on the scene.

Protesters are upset about a variety of issues, from a change in the rules to curb disruptions at city council meetings, to a recent police shooting of a black teenaged robbery suspect ruled justified by a grand jury, to the city's response to the homeless crisis.

"He likes to say a lot of nice empty words and make a lot of promises that he doesn't keep such as doing something about police brutality which I think has gotten exponentially worse since he's been in office," said Zoeona Graham.

The mayor had something to say about the protesters on Twitter last night, after returning home with his family.

Wheeler tweeted, ""Sad to come home the second night in a row with protesters in my front yard flipping me, my wife, and child off. Now shouting threats."

Mayor Wheeler will deliver his State of the City speech today, and will likely address many of the issues raised by protesters.