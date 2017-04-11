MAX train, truck collide in North Portland

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A truck collided with a TriMet MAX train in North Portland Tuesday night.

Shorlty before 8:30 p.m., TriMet tweeted that the Yellow Line was disrupted due to the collision at North Interstate Avenue and Going Street.

TriMet said it did not appear anyone was hurt but they expect the Yellow Line will be disrupted for hours.

Shuttle buses are serving stations between the Expo Center and Interstate.

