MAX derails at Rose Quarter, expect major delays

A MAX train derailed at the Rose Quarter about 5 a.m. on Jan. 13th, 2017. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A MAX train has derailed at the Rose Quarter, TriMet announced just after 5 a.m.

The agency said to expect major delays and to find another way to commute to work. There were no injuries and the train remained upright.

Blue/Red lines west side : running from Hillsboro to Old Town/Chinatown station

: running from Hillsboro to Old Town/Chinatown station Blue Line east side : running from Gresham to Gateway Transit Center

: running from Gresham to Gateway Transit Center Red Line east side : running between Gateway Transit Center and PDX

: running between Gateway Transit Center and PDX Green Line : running between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center

: running between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center Orange/Yellow lines: no service - use regular bus service or alternate transportation

