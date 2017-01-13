MAX derails at Rose Quarter, expect major delays

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A MAX train has derailed at the Rose Quarter, TriMet announced just after 5 a.m.
The agency said to expect major delays and to find another way to commute to work. There were no injuries and the train remained upright.
Photos: MAX derailment
Latest below from TriMet as of 5: 30 a.m.
- Blue/Red lines west side: running from Hillsboro to Old Town/Chinatown station
- Blue Line east side: running from Gresham to Gateway Transit Center
- Red Line east side: running between Gateway Transit Center and PDX
- Green Line: running between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center
- Orange/Yellow lines: no service - use regular bus service or alternate transportation
We will update this breaking news story. Check here for the latest TriMet updates
(© 2017 KGW)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs