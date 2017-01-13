KGW
MAX derails at Rose Quarter, expect major delays

KGW 6:26 AM. PST January 13, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A MAX train has derailed at the Rose Quarter, TriMet announced just after 5 a.m.

The agency said to expect major delays and to find another way to commute to work. There were no injuries and the train remained upright.

Photos: MAX derailment

Latest below from TriMet as of 5: 30 a.m.

  • Blue/Red lines west side: running from Hillsboro to Old Town/Chinatown station
  • Blue Line east side: running from Gresham to Gateway Transit Center
  • Red Line east side: running between Gateway Transit Center and PDX
  • Green Line: running between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center
  • Orange/Yellow lines: no service - use regular bus service or alternate transportation

We will update this breaking news story. Check here for the latest TriMet updates

 

 

(© 2017 KGW)


