Mass. hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax.

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years.

She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee.

Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

About $120 million of the tax revenue will go to the federal government, and $20 million will go to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts lottery officials say they sold $13 million in total ticket sales for the drawing, with $8.4 million of that on Wednesday.

