Train hits, kills male teenager in Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) - The Keizer Police Department has confirmed that a teenager was killed after being struck by a train.

Police say the male teen was on the railroad tracks that run north and south just west of the Keizer Station Area when he was hit on Friday night.

The train is owned by Portland & Western Railroad. It was traveling north with 30 train cars at the time of the incident.

Officers, fire and medical personnel arrived soon after receiving the call and confirmed a teenage male was struck by the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train stopped and its crew remained on scene to help investigators.

Investigators believe they have positively identified the teen, who resided in Keizer, but his name isn't being released until his family is notified.